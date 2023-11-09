MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for moped-ring robbers who snatched chains off people’s necks in nine incidents across Manhattan, police said Thursday.

In one incident, the suspects made off with a $960 necklace after robbing a 39-year-old woman near 215 West 17th St. at around 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to the NYPD.

The suspects also stole chains from victims, ages 22 to 56, on the following dates and locations, according to police:

1996 Third Ave. on Oct. 3

204 West 88th St. on Oct. 11

769 Sixth Ave. on Oct. 17

West 161st Street and Broadway on Oct. 19

503 West 181 St. on Oct. 27

West 122nd Street on Nov. 2

550 West 171st St. on Nov. 3

The value of the jewelry in these incidents was unavailable.

There have been no arrests. The NYPD released photos of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).