LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side grandma said she is sick and tired of waiting for New York City to finish repairs in her kitchen.

Magaly González, 55, said NYCHA repair crews came to replace her cabinets, and she said they created many more problems. As a result, her kitchen is now off-limits to her grandchildren and Yorkie, Milo because it looks like a construction zone.

González is the rock of her family. Usually, her kitchen at the Baruch houses on the Lower East Side is where she cooks for her five grandchildren, but not lately.

She posted her frustration in Spanish and English to TikTok. The conditions in her kitchen, she said, are breaking her heart and making her feel ill.

PIX11 News visited her apartment Monday and saw the problems from floors to ceilings. To avoid the toxic situation, she moved her refrigerator to the living room.

González said the problem started on Feb. 1. She was looking forward to crews finally replacing her cabinets and her sink. González showed PIX11News repair tickets she’s put in since February.

González wants them to come back and finish the job.

“NYCHA staff have completed an initial inspection, and environmental testing will be performed to determine immediate next steps,” A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “We have worked with the resident to schedule repairs, which will be conducted following any necessary abatement.”

If you want Monica to make it happen, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.