NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last year, police said Wednesday.

Gary Cabana, 60, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault after his extradition from Philadelphia, according to the NYPD.

Cabana allegedly attacked the museum workers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, after he was denied entrance to the museum on March 12 at around 4:15 p.m., authorities previously said. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cabana was caught on video leaping across a reception desk and stabbing the employees. He allegedly became angry after learning his membership had been revoked to past disorderly behavior.

On March 15, police in Philadelphia found Cabana sleeping on a bench at a bus station and arrested him in connection to a fire at a Best Western hotel in the city, authorities said. He was charged with arson and reckless endangerment in that incident, police said.

Cabana’s arraignment was pending, as of Wednesday morning.