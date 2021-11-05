Mom walking with 2-year-old shot in leg by stray bullet in Marble Hill: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — A mother on a walk with her 2-year-old child was struck by a likely stray bullet Thursday evening in Upper Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out as the mom, 26, was walking with her toddler around 6:20 p.m. on West 225th Street, just west of Broadway, in the Marble Hill neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the leg, authorities said. The child was not injured.

The mother was rushed to a nearby hospital via private means and was expected to survive, according to police.

The NYPD said it did not appear she was the intended target of the gunfire.

Authorities said a male suspect fled the scene. No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

'Brick cold': Harlem NYCHA residents living with no heat, gas

Massive fire rips through row of Harlem shops

Alvin Bragg makes history as Manhattan DA-elect

Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

NY, NJ Election Day results recap

Mom shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment

More Manhattan

Bronx Videos

Young leukemia patient has no heat or hot water

Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween

Unsung civil rights pioneer seeks to clear name

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

More Bronx

Crime

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

After Adams' win in NYC mayoral race, what could controversial anti-crime unit's return look like?

Brooklyn police shootout: Cops exchange fire with suspects who fled earlier traffic stop

Mom shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter