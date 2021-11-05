MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — A mother on a walk with her 2-year-old child was struck by a likely stray bullet Thursday evening in Upper Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out as the mom, 26, was walking with her toddler around 6:20 p.m. on West 225th Street, just west of Broadway, in the Marble Hill neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the leg, authorities said. The child was not injured.

The mother was rushed to a nearby hospital via private means and was expected to survive, according to police.

The NYPD said it did not appear she was the intended target of the gunfire.

Authorities said a male suspect fled the scene. No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

