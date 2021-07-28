Mom injured in Manhattan attempted subway robbery dies from injuries: NYPD

MANHATTAN – A mom died nearly two weeks after a tussle with a robber sent her falling down subway station stairs, police said Wednesday.

On Monday, GoFundMe organizers wrote that Than Than Wtwe would not make it.

“So we have decided to donate her organs for those who are in need,” they wrote.

Wtwe suffered severe head injuries in the attack and was in a coma for days, her family told PIX11.

Police identified David Robinson, 52, as a suspect in the July 17 Canal Street incident.

David Robinson (NYPD)

The NYPD asked for help locating Robinson.

“If you know anything about the guy who did this to her, please let the police know,” the GoFundMe organizers wrote. “He needs to pay justice for what has been done!!”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).