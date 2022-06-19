Crime scene at Manhattan beauty salon where someone threw a Molotov cocktail inside on June 19, 2022 (PIX11)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A suspect tossed a molotov cocktail into a salon on Sunday, injuring several police, police said.

A 911 call came in for a fire at a beauty salon on Eldridge Street near Broome Street around 5:15 p.m., officials said. Two people suffered burns.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who’d suffered burns throughout his body. A 60-year-old woman was burned on her face and back.

They were both taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. Neither victim was considered likely to die.

Police were still searching for a suspect on Sunday night. Officials have not yet released a description.

