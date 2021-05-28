Missing Maine woman found unharmed in Queens: police

Manhattan

A Maine woman who disappeared outside a McDonald’s in Times Square was found in Queens Friday, police said.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen on surveillance getting into a car with unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday morning, May 24. She had been visiting New York City for the weekend, according to a friend who lives in Brooklyn.

She was found Friday in a hostel in Long Island City. Police said she was unharmed and no criminal activity was suspected.

Hammontree’s parents in Maine reported her missing on Tuesday, May 25. Hammontree was wearing an oversized, blue t-shirt, cut-off jeans and sandals when she was seen outside McDonald’s on 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, right in the heart of the New York City theatre district.

The NYPD says there is no further investigation regarding the matter.

