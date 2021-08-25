East Harlem mom, 2 young kids missing for nearly a week: NYPD

East Harlem mother and 2 children missing

East Harlem mother Ashleigh Hollowell, 23, and her two young children, Zishann Brown, 3, and Addison Hollowell, 4, went missing after last being seen on Aug. 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for two East Harlem toddlers and their mother, who they are believed to be with, after they went missing nearly a week ago, according to the NYPD.

Police said 3-year-old Zishann Brown and his 4-year-old sister Addison Hollowell, have been missing since Friday, Aug. 20.

They were last seen with their mother, Ashleigh Hollowell, 23, who is also nowhere to be found, officials said.

Police believe the missing children are with the missing mom.

The family lives along Park Avenue, near East 115th Street, according to police.

Zishann is described as a little boy with brown eyes and black hair. His sister Addison is described as a little girl with brown eyes and black hair.

The NYPD released the above photos of the family in hopes the public could help locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

