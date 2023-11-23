THE BRONX (PIX11) — Miles away from home, migrant families are getting a warm welcome to some new traditions.

They’re coming together on Thanksgiving, one of the biggest American holidays. This holiday already has special meaning for Silvia Socasi, who migrated to New York City with her family from Ecuador and is grateful to be here.

She says it’s her first time experiencing Thanksgiving, and it’s very nice how everyone is sharing with them. The 1,400 people at this city-run shelter are enjoying food from one of the top-rated eateries in the Bronx. The staff at Beatstro spent days bringing more than 150 turkeys and hours prepping traditional Latin side dishes like rice and sweet plantains.

“For us, it hits home because we come from immigrant families. I come from an immigrant family. We are put in a position to help,” said the Director of Operations at Beatstro, Jasmine Garcia.

Rethink Food, a nonprofit that partners with a network of small businesses has been providing food for New Yorkers in need since the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple meals a day are crafted by some of the best cooks who want to give back anywhere.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“NYC has some of the best food in the world, some of the best restaurants in the world and our goal is to make some of that culinary expertise, focus, delight, some of that love shows up on the plate every day,” said Nathan Ricke Rethink Food.

Yadiel Socasi, 7, is a new New Yorker experiencing his first Thanksgiving. He already knows what the holiday is about–good food and good company.

He said in Spanish that what he likes most about this day and what makes it unique is being with his family.