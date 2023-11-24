MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Officials responded to a possible water main break in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, according to authorities.

The FDNY called the flooding around 37th Street and Seventh Avenue “severe.”

The flooding started around 5 p.m., according to officials.

The MTA posted on X (formally Twitter) that the downtown No. 1 train is affected and downtown trains will now run on the No. 2 and 3 lines at the Times Square-42nd Street station. Riders using the 34th Street – Penn Station should board the downtown No. 1 trains on the center platforms.

Officials say a nearby basement was flooded, and the street appears damaged.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is investigating to confirm the cause of the flooding, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

