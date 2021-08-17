Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking an Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was sought by police after he allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old Asian woman and threw food at her husband in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect was going through the trash collecting cans around 6:35 p.m. near the corner of West 54th Street and Broadway when the victim and her husband approached the trash can.

The unidentified man engaged the woman in a verbal dispute and then suddenly punched her in the face and shoved her to the ground, officials said.

Police said he made anti-Asian statements during the assault and also threw food at the woman’s husband, before fleeing on a bicycle southbound on Broadway.

The victim sustained back pain but refused medical attention at the scene, the NYPD said.

Police believe the suspect is homeless.

Authorities released the above surveillance images of the man they were looking for. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).