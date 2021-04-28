Video: Man punched in Midtown anti-gay attack, police say

Surveillance images of a man wanted by police for punching another man and allegedly making anti-gay statements in a Manhattan CVS on April 24, 2021. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a man was caught on video attacking another man in a Manhattan store while allegedly making anti-gay statements.

Police said the victim, 24, was walking into a Midtown CVS on the corner of West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday when he was suddenly attacked.

Surveillance footage shows a man walking out of the store swing and punch the victim in the back of the head and neck. Police said the attacker also stated anti-gay remarks.

The NYPD confirmed the victim identifies as gay.

According to authorities, the unidentified assailant left the store and fled on foot heading westbound on West 34th Street, toward Ninth Avenue.

The man attacked refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released the above footage of the attack, and the man they’re looking for shortly after, in hopes the public can help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).