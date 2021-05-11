Michael Jackson musical to premiere at Neil Simon Theatre in December

FILE – In this May 25, 2005, file photo, Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his trial in Santa Maria, Calif. On Monday, May 3, 2021, a U.S. tax court handed a major victory to Jackson’s estate in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS inflated the value of Jackson’s assets and image at the time of his 2009 death. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — With Broadway planning to return this fall, production appears to be ramping up on shows both new and old, including a flashy one years-in-the-making on the King of Pop.

“MJ” is set to debut at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre on West 52nd Street Dec. 6, with opening night set for Feb. 1 of next year.

According to the show’s website, “MJ” is “the electrifying new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, “MJ” allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror — with an explosion of music and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.”

The show stars Tony-nominee Ephraim Sykes as Jackson, a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Notage and will be directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon.

According to a press release from the show, “MJ” and the Simon Theatre will follow state, city and CDC guidelines to ensure all in attendance’s safety. The theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Anyone who previously purchased tickets for the show will be notified by email about pre-sale priority access to purchase tickets for rescheduled dates. General on-sale is May 18.