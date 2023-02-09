MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men stole a car from a Manhattan garage after arriving at the scene in a stolen Mercedes Thursday morning, police said.

The suspects were armed when they stole a black Chevy from the garage at 518 West 38th St. at around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. The perpetrators drove the Mercedes to the garage and left it at the scene before fleeing in the Chevy, police said.

The Mercedes was reported stolen in Brooklyn just before the Manhattan incident, police said.

There were no injuries and there have been no arrests.

