MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Layoffs are coming to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The workforce will be reduced by about 3 percent, effective mid-January of 2023, a spokesperson said. The hospital is facing financial challenges.

“Our cost-containment efforts are being carefully planned to ensure that we do not adversely impact patient care,” the spokesperson said.

The move was “reluctantly agreed on,” Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center President and CEO Dr. Selwyn Vickers wrote in an email to staff obtained by PIX11.

“This is the only way for us to preserve out ability to invest in the critical assets needed to achieve our mission for generations to come,” Vickers wrote. “As your new leader, I regret having to share this information, especially as we approach the holiday season, but I am committed to being transparent with you at every turn.”