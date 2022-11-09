In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York may have struck out in the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $1 million.

The ticket, sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street near Fulton Street in the Financial District, matched the five white balls numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing: 5-13-29-38-59. That makes the ticket good for $1 million. Had it also matched the gold Mega Ball number of 23, the ticket would have won the estimated $154 million jackpot.

The five white balls are drawn from a field of one to 70, while the gold ball is selected from a field of one to 25.

With no one matching all six numbers, the jackpot is now up to an estimated $189 million. Mega Millions drawings are televised every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m.