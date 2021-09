“Chicago” is not only one of Broadway’s longest running shows in history, it also features the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway.

Stacy-Ann Gooden has more on Bianca Marroquín in the video above.

Actors across Broadway say they’re itching to get back on stage after more than a year of waiting, trusting the health experts to make the process safe. The bulk of Broadway’s theaters will be reopened by Thanksgiving.