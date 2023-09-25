NEW YORK (PIX11) — A proud moment for the New York City lifeguards, EMTs and police officers who jumped into action this summer to save a woman’s life after being bitten by a shark at Rockaway Beach.

During a ceremony Monday night at City Hall, Mayor Eric Adams praised those involved and handed out citations from the city.

“You were able to save someone’s life. She is with her family because you did for her.” Adams said. “We have a New Yorker that is with her family right now because you responded.”

The EMTS honored are Michael Wasilewski and Sean McBride from Station 47. The NYPD officers are John Smith, Austin Beck and Joseph Rinaldo.

The Lifeguards honored are Kurt Alexander, Romeo Ortiz, William McDonnell, Nora Schreiber and Evan Sherdan.

After the ceremony, Romeo Ortiz spoke about the rescue with PIX11 News.

“I heard the screaming, I got into action, went in, grabbed her,” he recalled.

He then used a pair of sweatpants to apply the initial tourniquet to 65-year-old Tatyana Koltunyuk’s leg.

“My idea was to stop the bleeding, and I used whatever was available,” he said. “Double downed with the tourniquet just by using a rope from the buoy string.”

“I applied pressure underneath by using my shirt and also sweatpants,” Nora Schreiber told PIX11 News.

New York City Police officers and EMTS arrived, and another tourniquet was applied. Koltunyuk was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone several surgeries. Koltunyuk and her family did not attend the ceremony but sent a statement to be read that said in part:

I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to be here and continue to marvel in life’s miracles

On a GoFundMe page, Koltunyuk’s daughter describes her mother as a:

“fiercely intelligent and passionate woman who emigrated to the United States from Odesa, Ukraine with my father and me when I wthrees 3 years old. Limitless in the love and generosity she showers upon others, my mother is an empathetic, thoughtful, and deeply proud woman who would never ask for anything, always putting others before herself. So we are asking for help on her behalf.”