Mayor, city face calls for action after violent Chinatown attack

A man caught on video punching an Asian woman in the face in Chinatown on May 31, 2021. (Jin Zhen/NY Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — As a community reels from yet another violent attack against an Asian New Yorker

Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a growing call Tuesday to do more about mental illness and the city’s homeless population after another unprovoked, caught-on-camera attack on an Asian victim.

According to the NYPD, it happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday on a Baynard Street sidewalk, near Mott and Elizabeth streets, as the woman, 55, was walking down the street.

The disturbing footage shows the moment the man punches the woman out of nowhere, causing her to collapse on the street.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she was talking to police Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, the mayor said he’d yet to even see the video of the latest attack.

“In this case, I have not [seen the video]. But I certainly am deeply concerned,” he said. “We’ve had a spate of horrible attacks against Asian Americans. They’re unacceptable. We’ve got to stop Asian hate. That’s the bottom line.”

The alleged attacker, identified by police Tuesday as Alexander Wright, was taken into police custody and brought to a local hospital for a psych evaluation, police said.

Wright will now face multiple charges, including assault, assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said Tuesday.

According to police, Wright had alleged K2, or synthetic cannabis, on him when taken into custody.

Wright, who is homeless, has more than 40 arrests on his record, police said.

Kin Mui’s business on Bayard Street is located just a few storefronts away from where Monday’s attack happened.

Warning: Tweet contains graphic video

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

He said the mayor needs to do something to stop these attacks, and help the city’s homeless population.

In the meantime, New Yorkers shared the continued stress they’re under amid these unprovoked attacks.

“No one should be living through this,” said Jin Zhen, a witness of the attack. “No one should be in this distress. You’re like prey in the jungle: you always have to be constantly watching your back. You don’t know when is the next attack.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).