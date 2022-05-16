HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Following a Buffalo mass shooting Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams promised to “pray and work to end the scourge of gun violence and hatred that has terrorized our country.”

Monday night, he’ll follow up on one of those promises by participating in a vigil for the 10 victims. The vigil will be held 8 p.m. at Bethel Gospel Assembly in Harlem.

Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a mass shooting at a supermarket on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon.

Payton Gendron, 18, allegedly traveled about 200 miles from his home in Conklin, New York, to Buffalo to commit the attack, police said. According to officials, Gendron researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible.

“It was a racially motivated hate crime,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.