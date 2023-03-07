NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the city is moving from an emergency response to a steady state of operation regarding asylum seekers.

More than 50,000 have arrived by bus from the southern border since last spring. Two major developments define his new blueprint.

The first is to create a new ‘office of asylum seeker operations’ to manage all issues. The second is establishing a 24/7 arrival center to replace the port authority.

The mayor did not say where or when the new alternative to Port Authority will open. But he called out local leaders to be part of the solution, not the problem.

Mayor Adams said the city would assist with legal paperwork for asylum seekers, job training, and even resettling them in other host cities when possible.

Once again, Mayor Adams aimed at state and federal officials, demanding more money.

He estimates the city spends more than $4.5 million daily to care for asylum seekers.