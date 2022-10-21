MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is taking a different approach to finding public safety solutions for New York City.

During a TV interview Friday morning, the Mayor explained, “this weekend, we are bringing together those who criticize our policies, those who believe our policies. We’re having a two-day summit to look at our criminal justice system.”

The two-day summit at Gracie Mansion will facilitate conversations between judges, district attorneys, police leadership, defense lawyers and even advocacy groups.

Civil rights attorney Norman Siegel believes the summit will be focused on collaboration and practical solutions.

Siegel told PIX11 News that the dialogue “has to be focused on the victims as well as the perpetrators.”

Siegel helped organize the sit-down of 40 leaders.

Topics are expected to include recidivism, court delays and mental health resources. However, Siegel does not expect the group to discuss bail reform believing the weekend isn’t enough time to find common ground on the issue.