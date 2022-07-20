MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to host a summit around gun violence at Gracie Mansion for mayors across the country on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 former and current mayors from around the country created a task force to share ideas and advocate for reform when it comes to gun violence.

The gathering comes as two teens were shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem. Police just confirmed that one of them, 14-year-old Justin Streeter, died, after being shot in the head near Park Avenue and East 128th Street.

His 15-year-old friend was also shot in the leg in the drive-by attack as they left an East Harlem deli. It’s believed the teenagers were targeted for an unknown reason.

“It’s sad because back in the day, you have a fight, you scuffle, you get up, wipe it off, and keep it moving. Nowadays, you can’t talk. They’ll come back, and the young ones are coming back,” George, an East Harlem resident, said, “and they’re loaded. They don’t want to argue. They want to fight. Everything is gun, gun, gun.”

East Harlem has seen a surge in shootings this month, which is up 65%. The city as a whole has seen a slight decrease in the number of people shot, down about 7% compared to last year, according to police data. Still, over 900 people fell victim to gun violence.

“What about the families?” said Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD chief of patrol. “This is terrible, and we shouldn’t have to suffer through this gun violence.”

Friends told PIX11 News that Streeter had just moved to New Jersey with his family to get a fresh start on life.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).