HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Harlem bodega employee accused of stabbing a man to death will be released from Rikers Island after his family posted bail, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Jose Alba’s bail was reduced to $50,000 after a request for a new package. An investigation into the July 1 fatal stabbing is ongoing.

Alba’s family has said he acted in self-defense when he allegedly killed 35-year-old Austin Simon. His arrest and jailing spurred outrage across New York. He was scheduled to go to the Dominican Republic this week, where many of his family members live, according to prosecutors.

The July 1 incident began when a woman and her 10-year-old daughter entered a bodega around 11 p.m. and tried to purchase snacks, according to a criminal complaint. The woman’s electronic benefits card was then denied, which allegedly led to an argument between her and Alba, who was acting as a cashier.

The woman told police that Alba reached over the counter and took the snacks away from the 10-year-old girl after the transaction didn’t go through. The woman then “left the store and informed her boyfriend, Austin Simon, of the clerk’s actions.”

Simon confronted Alba behind the counter, police said, pushing him once during the argument. When Simon “attempted to steer [Alba] out of the area behind the counter,” Alba allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the neck and chest.

When Simon’s girlfriend attempted to intervene, Alba allegedly continued to stab him until the woman pulled out her own knife. According to police, Alba admitted to taking the knife and stabbing Simon.

Alba is due back in court July 20.

During an unrelated press conference Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams commented on Alba’s case. He said he “cannot dictate or mandate” how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prosecutes crimes.

But, Adams added, his “heart goes out” for the “hard-working, honest” Alba.

“I am hoping that we take all of that into consideration, as this hard-working New Yorker was doing his job and someone aggressively went behind the counter to attack him,” Adams said. “I support hard-working, innocent people that are doing their job. And I saw him as a hard-working, innocent New Yorker that a person went behind the counter and attacked him.”