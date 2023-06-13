NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was a no-show at a Tuesday night NYPD Pride event hosted by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the Gay Officers Action League.

It comes a day after Sewell abruptly resigned from her position as the city’s “Top Cop.”

Sewell did not speak at the GOAL Pride Celebration, but after the ceremony, she did pose for pictures with those in attendance.

Adams was scheduled to give remarks at 6:15 p.m. at the event, but his office canceled 25 minutes prior without explanation. The mayor’s press office and a spokesperson did not answer questions about why the mayor did not attend.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the mayor “cancels events all the time,” when asked what came up, they told PIX11 News it was “personal reason.”

Earlier Tuesday, Sewell did speak at the Honorary Police Commissioner for a Day Event and received a two-minute standing ovation.

Adams was asked about Sewell’s resignation and got defensive when asked about internal police department rumors that she’s fed up with being micromanaged and undermined.

“I’m sorry, she told you that? Answer the question. She told you that?” Adams asked.

Sewell has not said why she’s resigning or where she is going.