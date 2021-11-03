Firefighters battle large flames burning in a row of stores on Lenox Avenue in Harlem, Manhattan early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A four-alarm blaze tore through a strip of shops in Harlem overnight into early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said a call came in just after 3 a.m. for the fire at 490 Lenox Ave., between West 135th and West 135th streets.

The location is a one-story commercial building that houses a row of various stores along the avenue.

Video from the Citizen App shows massive flames shooting out of the roof of the building as firefighters on cranes doused the structure with water from above.

Four-Alarm Commercial Building Fire @CitizenApp 490 Lenox Ave 3:19:38 AM EDT

The fire grew to a fourth alarm just before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from the FDNY.

No injuries had been reported, as of early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

