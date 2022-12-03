MANHATTAN (PIX11) –A five-alarm fire in a Manhattan apartment building early Saturday morning has left seven firefighters and two residents with minor injuries, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fiery inferno at 617 West 141st Street around 2 a.m., according to FDNY. Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and smoldering flames.

Approximately 198 firefighters were on the scene battling the flames due to difficulty reaching the fire’s location on the top floor and cockloft of the building, officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control around 6 a.m. First responders transported seven firefighters to local hospitals and the two injured residents denied medical attention, according to the FDNY.

As of Saturday morning, investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.