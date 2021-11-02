Masked suspect hits man with ax near Columbus Circle: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an axe attack near Columbus Circle on Nov. 1, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — An ax-wielding, masked suspect attacked a man on a Manhattan street Monday night, police said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on Broadway near Columbus Circle just after 10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect threatened to kill the victim and then struck him in the left arm with an ax, police said.

The suspect then fled into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station.

First responders took the victim to a hospital, and his condition was described as stable.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a prior argument between the victim and suspect or if the attack was random.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday.