Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a man in Manhattan. (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday.

The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of the car, police said. The suspect then forced the victim into the car where he allegedly beat the man and took his phone and wallet, officials said. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The car was driven by another masked suspect and the victim was forced out of the vehicle at West 4th and Greene streets, police said. The car then fled northbound on Greene Street.

Later in the day, authorities said the suspects attempted to use the victim’s stolen credit card at a WaWa convenience store located in Kearny, N.J. The suspects were seen unmasked at the store, according to surveillance video released by the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).