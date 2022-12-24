A man was slashed in the face after a verbal argument turned physical, police say. (NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police.

An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the right side of his face with an unknown object. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The unknown man left the area. Police said he is around 25 to 35 years old, 5’10”, and 175 lbs.

