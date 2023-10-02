MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gansevoort Peninsula, which features Manhattan’s first beach along the Hudson River.

The Gansevoort Peninsula is a 5.5-acre recreational area within Hudson River Park. It features walking areas, including boardwalks, sports fields, a picnic area, a large grass area to sit and relax, an ecological salt marsh and Manhattan’s first beachfront.

“This is how we do things in New York. We see beauty and potential, we roll up our sleeves, and we get to work,” Hochul said. “This collaboration between New York City and State will benefit everyone who visits here on the shore of the Hudson, and it checks a lot of boxes from climate change mitigation to competition on the ball fields, from a stroll with your pup to sitting on the beach. It’s been 25 years in the making and we’ve shown once again that anything worth having is worth working for.”

The new area is across from the Whitney Museum of American Art, between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12th Street. Although the Hudson River’s water quality has substantially improved since the Clean Water Act was passed in the 1970s, swimming will not be allowed at Gansevoort Peninsula because it is intended to be a sunbathing beach.

“Inspired by community input, Gansevoort Peninsula is a place for respite, relaxation, exploration, sports, and play…Here, a combination of promenades, lookouts, tidal pools, ledges, sandy beach, salt marsh, and kayak access create an immersive and dynamic environment that changes with the tides, making for a truly unforgettable experience,” Partner at Field Operations who designed the area, Lisa Switkin said.

The long-envisioned public areas of Hudson River Park are now roughly 95% finished, with the opening of Gansevoort Peninsula and the planned openings of Pier 97 and the Pier 26 Science Playground, according to officials.

By late fall 2023, Pier 97, the Park’s northernmost pier, will open. It will feature a sizable imaginative playground, an overlook, and a sunset terrace, among other things. The Pier 26 Science Playground will have interactive play structures. 2023 also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hudson River Park, a momentous occasion.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.