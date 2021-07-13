Manhattan’s Astor Place Kmart abruptly closes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: A closed Kmart store stands at Astor Place in New York’s East Village on July 13, 2021 in New York City. For over two decades, Kmart has been one of the only large retail stores in the area selling everything from bedding to groceries. The store closed on Sunday without any warning. Like other major retailers, Kmart has closed most of its stores around the country as it struggled to compete with both Amazon and other online businesses. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN – Traditional department stores have been in trouble for years and those economic woes caught up with a Manhattan Kmart, one of the last in New York City, on Sunday.

The Astor Place Kmart closed its doors for good. It had been one of the only large retail stores in the area for over two decades.

Customers on Tuesday peered through the windows of the shuttered store. Undressed mannequins stood clustered inside alongside empty shelves. Signs noting fixtures were for sale were in the windows.

Kmart locations across the country have closed in recent years. There are still two open Kmart locations in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said he’d never been to the Manhattan Kmart.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in that area, because I went to NYU and I love that part of our city, and I go to Astor Place for my haircuts right there, down the street from that Kmart. But no, look, I think the bottom line is, as New York City’s coming back, you’re going to see all sorts of options made available to people,” he said. “You know, I think, in the end, people are going to constantly demand what they need and the economy and the business sector are going to respond to it. So, I can’t personally read too much into that. I think there’s going to be a lot of good – other good options for people.”