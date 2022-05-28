MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Manhattanhenge, the two-night celestial event when the sunset aligns perfectly with New York City’s street grid, will take place Sunday and Monday evenings.

The popular spectacle appears on back-to-back nights. On Sunday, the half-sun Manhattanhenge will occur at 8:13 p.m. On Monday, the full-sun Manhattanhenge will occur at 8:12 p.m.

The best streets to view it from in Manhattan are 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street, according to the American Museum of Natural History. It can also be viewed from Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

Manhattanhenge, a term coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, happens four days during the year in May and July. It will happen again on July 11 (8:20 p.m.) and July 12 (8:21 p.m.)