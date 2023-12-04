NEW YORK (PIX11) — A community has rallied around a Manhattan woman who has been frantically searching for her beloved dog, Rosie, since Thanksgiving weekend.

The owner, Shira, was on a cruise when she received word Rosie had run away from her dog sitter during a walk in Central Park on Nov. 25. The mini golden doodle had run off near the park entrance by 75th Street and Fifth Avenue.

“It was really awful,” Shira told PIX11 News on Monday.

The sitter and several good Samaritans chased the pup to John Jay Park by the FDR Drive but were unable to catch the 3-year-old dog.

“She probably saw a squirrel and got startled, and ran off,” Shira said.

Rosie the dog has been missing since Nov. 25, 2023. (Credit: Shira Meged)

Shira took the first flight back to New York City after the ship docked in the Dominican Republic. After a six-hour delay, the Canadian native hit the streets searching for Rosie but couldn’t find her.

She then hired a dog tracker, organized searches through social media posts, and alerted shelters, police, and veterinarians. There has been a search party every night for the past week and strangers have helped by putting up flyers on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side during the day.

The crew will be out looking again Monday night.

“I’m worried she’s hungry, scared, or injured,” Shira said. “The community has really shown their support.”

Rosie has been spotted in Central Park several times since she disappeared, including most recently by the Family Playground in Central Park near 108th Street and Fifth Avenue. The dog tracker believes Rosie is in the park and has set up night cameras and food to help find the pup, Shira said.

Rosie has a cream- and dark apricot-colored coat and long ears. She is about 24 pounds and was wearing a hot pink harness. The dog also has a microchip and a collar with Shira’s contact information.

“It doesn’t feel complete without her,” said Shira, who also has a cat at home. “She likes chicken and cheese. She’s an Upper East Side doggie, she likes puppaccinos. She’s not an outdoor dog.”

Anyone with information about Rosie can call Shira at 917-664-2899.

