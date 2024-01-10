NEW YORK (PIX11) — The woman whose beloved dog went missing while she was on a cruise over Thanksgiving weekend is offering a $6,000 reward for the pup’s safe return.

Shira Maged is still searching for her golden doodle, Rosie, who disappeared on a walk with a dog sitter in Central Park on Nov. 25, 2023. Maged got the nerve-wracking call while she was on a cruise.

“The search has taken its toll emotionally, physically, and financially. Shira has had to take time off work to focus on finding Rosie, and the mounting expenses are becoming overwhelming. That’s where we come in – as a community of compassionate individuals who can make a difference,” according to a GoFundMe page called Bring Rosie Home.

There have been nearly $19,000 in donations raised on the crowdfunding site.

“Rosie isn’t just a pet to Shira; she’s family. The two share a bond that words can’t describe, and Rosie’s absence has left a void in Shira’s life that only her return can fill,” the post said.

When Rosie got free in Central Park, the sitter and several good Samaritans chased the pup to John Jay Park by the FDR Drive but were unable to catch the 3-year-old dog. Maged hired a dog tracker, organized searches through social media posts, and alerted shelters, police, and veterinarians.

The community has continued to rally around the Manhattan woman. There are still search parties every Saturday to help find Rosie. The most recent sighting was reported by the Great Lawn in Central Park on New Year’s Eve, Maged said.

“We can only imagine the heartache and worry Shira is feeling as she tirelessly searches for her furry friend,” according to the GoFundMe post.

Anyone with information about Rosie can call Shira at 917-664-2899.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.