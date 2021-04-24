Manhattan woman found dead with gunshot to head in bathtub: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a bathtub in her Manhattan apartment Friday night, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside the apartment building on West 167th Street in Washington Heights around 10:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers discovered Ramona Rodriguez-Reynoso, 50, dead in her bathtub when they arrived, police said.

No arrests have been made, as of Saturday morning, police said. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

