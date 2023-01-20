UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side apartment with her hands and feet tied, authorities said Friday.

Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday inside the apartment on West 83rd Street near Columbus Avenue, police sources told PIX11 News.

Responding officers found no other obvious signs of trauma, authorities said.

First responders pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

Detectives are taking inventory of the apartment to determine whether Hernandez, who lived alone, may have been robbed, police sources said, adding that there were no signs of forced entry.

