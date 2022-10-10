NYPD vehicles at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, where a man was fatally struck by a truck on Oct. 6, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, leaving authorities unable to identify him, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was crossing the street near West 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a truck hauling construction equipment, officials previously said.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and was not immediately charged with a crime.

While the victim was lying on the ground, a thief stole his wallet, sources told PIX11. Without ID cards or other personal information presumably in the man’s wallet, officials have been unable to identify him as of early Monday, nearly four days after his death, sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).