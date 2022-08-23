MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing aboard a subway train rumbling through Midtown Manhattan.

The attack unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Monday aboard a southbound D train pulling into the 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station, according to authorities.

The encounter started as a verbal argument between the assailant and the 27-year-old victim, but eventually turned physical, officials said. During the fight, the assailant pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the torso, then fled into and out of the station, police said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

The footage released Tuesday shows the suspect carrying several bags along a subway platform, and walking through a station turnstile. The suspect, who is balding and has a goatee, is believed to be in his 50s, and is described by police as about 5-foot-9 with a husky build. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).