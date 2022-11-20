Police seek 2 suspects in a robbery on the E train on Nov. 18, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two men were robbed aboard a Manhattan train Friday night, police said.

The victims, ages 21 and 25, were riding the E train when two men threatened them as the subway was approaching the Canal Street stop at around 8:45 p.m., police said. The suspects allegedly pushed the 21-year-old man to the ground and kicked him in the head before taking his wallet, police said.

The robbers then stole cellphones from both victims and fled when the train stopped at Canal Street, police said.

The 21-year-old victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. The second victim was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects but no descriptions were provided.