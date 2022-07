MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10 a.m., landing on the third rail, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.