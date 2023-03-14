MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are looking for at least three teenagers seen beating a 15-year-old boy who has autism on a Manhattan train.

A cellphone video has been shared so much on social media that it’s gone viral. It shows a girl dragging a 15-year-old by his sweater on a northbound A train at west 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue Station.

The girl drags him off the train, and the entire time, a group can be heard cursing and using racial slurs. The girl walks the teen through the station, still pulling him by his sweater while cellphones are out recording.

At one point, the girl started beating up the teen. He throws a few punches back, but then he’s surrounded, jumped by the group, and repeatedly punched, breaking his glasses.

The victim has autism, while it’s still unclear what happened before cell phones were pulled out. We spoke with the teen’s mother, who is devastated and can’t watch the video.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has more.