MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A straphanger was stabbed in the torso early Monday aboard a D train rumbling through Midtown, according to authorities.

The victim, 27, was aboard the southbound train approaching 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center around 2:45 a.m. when he got into a dispute with another rider, police said.

As the argument escalated, the other passenger pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the torso, officials said.

Both men got off the train at the station, and the assailant fled, authorities said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Officials had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Monday morning.

The stabbing comes as crime in the city’s transit system has been on the rise throughout the year. Some 1,356 crimes had been tallied in transit this year through Aug. 7, the most recent date for which NYPD data is available. That represents a 52% increase from the 892 crimes reported in transit to the same point in 2021, department data shows.

