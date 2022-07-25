WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed at a Washington Heights park Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 report of a man stabbed at Fort Washington Park near West 165th Street and Riverside Drive found Ricardo Sanchez, 29, with wounds to his chest, arm, and neck around 3:55 p.m., officials said.

Sanchez, of Brooklyn, was rushed to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said that 24-year-old Ronald Guilcapi, of Harlem, has been arrested and charged with Sanchez’s murder, but further details about the circumstances of and suspected motive for the slaying weren’t disclosed.