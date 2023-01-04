LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A smoke shop worker was shot in the back during an attempted robbery on the Lower East side on Wednesday night, police said.

Three men tried to rob the Clinton Street store near Rivington Street around 6:45 p.m., officials said. They fled the location in a dark vehicle after the attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say how serious the injury was.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).