LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot in a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities.

The victim, described by police as in his 30s, was working in his shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, police said.

When the worker followed the crooks outside, one of them shot him in the torso and arm, officials said. The thieves then fled in a black sedan, authorities said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

The shooting was just one of several over the weekend across the city, according to the NYPD. On Sunday, three men were shot — one fatally — in a Brooklyn incident, and a 17-year-old boy was killed by a group of masked assailants in the Bronx, officials said.

Three people were shot in three separate incidents on Friday, and eight people were struck across seven shootings on Saturday, according to the department.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).