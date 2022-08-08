UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A good Samaritan who tried to break up an armed robbery at an Upper West Side smoke shop was shot in the foot early Monday, according to police.

Four crooks were attempting to rob the Lincoln Convenience smoke shop on Broadway near West 71st Street around 4:20 a.m. when the customer decided to step in, authorities said.

But one of the thieves opened fire on the customer, striking him in the foot, officials said. The group then fled with cash from the store’s register, police said.

The victim was taken by first responders to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday, and detailed physical descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).