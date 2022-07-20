EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD.

The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue around 4:20 p.m., police said.

Streeter, of Plainfield, New Jersey, was struck in the head and initially described by authorities as being in “very, very serious condition.” The NYPD announced early Wednesday that he had succumbed to his wounds.

Streeter and the second victim, 15, were struck in what police have described as an apparent targeted shooting shortly after leaving the deli and walking toward Park Avenue.

“A male emerges on the corner and fires a volley of gunshots at the two young men,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey in a Tuesday press briefing near the scene.

The boys ran for cover between two cars, but both were struck, Maddrey said. Streeter was shot in the head and fell between two cars, while the older teen, whose name has not been released, managed to make it to the street despite being struck in the left leg, according to police. A good Samaritan pulled that teen to safety and called 911. That teen was hospitalized in what police described as stable condition.

Police have said it’s unclear whether the teens knew their attacker. As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).