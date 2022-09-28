HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four men were shot late Tuesday in Harlem, marking the second quadruple shooting in New York City in a matter of hours, officials said.

A gunman opened fire on a group of people standing on West 116th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue around 11:45 p.m., striking the four men, all in their 20s, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

First responders rushed the victims to area hospitals, with authorities describing three of them as in stable condition and the fourth, who was struck in the leg, in critical condition.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of early Wednesday.

The shooting came just hours after four innocent bystanders were wounded in a shooting at a park in the Ozone Park section of Queens. Officials said that there was no immediately known connection between the two incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).