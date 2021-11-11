Manhattan sexual assault suspect had just been released from prison on rape charge: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A man apprehended by the NYPD on Thursday in connection with a sexual assault had just been released from custody on Tuesday after a conviction on a 2005 rape, police said.

Two sexual assaults happened within 45 minutes of one another on Thursday morning. Police have not yet determined if the same man was behind both attacks.

The 38-year-old man taken into custody was apprehended in connection with the second assault, which happened on a footbridge near 103rd Street and the FDR Drive.

The first attack happened around 7:30 a.m. as a woman was jogging in Central Park, near the Wollman ice skating rink.

“We cannot say conclusively that they are related,” a police official with the Special Victims Division said.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the man in custody.

He was apprehended by patrol officers responding to reports of a sexual assault.

“We are working diligently,” a police official with the Special Victims Division said. W”e are following a lot of different leads at this time.”